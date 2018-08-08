Rape is a repugnant crime, the allegations of which must be handled with the utmost sense of urgency and severity.
That message seems to have been received by a Lake County judge who rightly increased the bond for an 18-year-old East Chicago man charged, along with two other suspects, in the gang rape of his girlfriend's stepsister during a Hammond burglary.
It's unconscionable it took a correction from a previous ruling for the court to come to this realization, but it's a firm step in the right direction.
After Elias Costello was charged in the case last month, he was booked into the Lake County Jail on $125,000 bond. Under the state's 10 percent surety rule, that meant it would have cost $12,500 for Costello to post bail and be released from jail pending trial on the rape and burglary charges.
But last month, Costello's defense attorney, John Cantrell, convinced a substitute judge in the case to reduce the bond to $80,000, requiring an $8,000 surety. In essence, it made it easier for a defendant charged in a brutal rape to get out of jail.
In a July 27 editorial, we criticized the move and noted the regular judge in the case, Judge Samuel L. Cappas, should have made the decision rather than substitute Pro Tem Judge Timothy Bianco.
Thankfully, before Costello could get out of jail, Cappas reversed course on Bianco's ruling.
The judge, who said he was at a statewide opioid summit when Bianco reduced the bond, increased the bond back to its original level during a Tuesday hearing.
He noted he read about the case while he was gone, described it as "heinous and depraved," but didn't realize it had been assigned to his courtroom until after he returned from the opioid summit.
Since his initial charges were filed, Costello also has been charged in a second, unrelated burglary, which carries an additional $100,000 bond.
There seems to be little doubt about what happened in the initial rape and burglary case.
Prosecutors have submitted video evidence purportedly showing Costello holding down and groping the 19-year-old female victim, who happened to be the stepsister of his girlfriend, while Nathaniel Asbury, 21, and a 16-year-old co-defendant raped the woman.
The victim's mother reported the burglary after she witnessed her daughter's rape on a live camera feed she had installed in the home, prosecutors say.
Cappas made the right move in keeping higher hurdles in place. He should resist any further attempts by the defendant or defense attorney to remove those hurdles.