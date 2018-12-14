Criminal court judges shouldn’t coddle and enable convicted criminals.
But that seems to be what's happening in a particularly egregious case of an admitted thief whose victims were some of the Region's most vulnerable citizens.
Lake County Judge Salvador Vasquez needs to stop offering second chances to admitted thief John F. Kmetz, who stole from a special needs charity for children, and send the defendant to prison.
This shouldn't be a hard conclusion for Vasquez to reach.
He all but promised to do so when Kmetz was sentenced for his admitted crimes if certain conditions weren’t met.
As Vasquez sentenced Kmetz to probation and ordered the defendant to pay restitution in September 2017, the judge said:
"And I really do want to emphasize to you, Mr. Kmetz, that if you fail to make significant payments towards this amount in this one-year period, your probation will be revoked. And in the worst-case scenario to you, you'll go to prison for four years. That's possible. I want to make sure that you're perfectly clear on this."
That worst-case scenario should clearly be upon Kmetz.
Kmetz, 81, stole the money from Hunky Hollow Athletic Club and Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Indiana while while serving as treasurer of the club.
When he was sentenced for his crimes last year, Kmetz assured the judge he could pay the $12,693 in restitution he owed the charity within a year of his sentencing date.
Based on that assurance, Vasquez sentenced Kmetz to four years of probation.
Kmetz appeared in court in September 2018, accused of violating terms of his probation by only paying a scant $545 in restitution in the past year.
He should have been sent to prison then and there.
But in a subsequent November hearing, Vasquez agreed to give Kmetz until January before a final decision is rendered.
Enough is enough.
Kmetz is a low-life who stole from a charity for vulnerable children with special needs.
He promised to pay restitution in a year on the good graces of the court.
Kmetz failed in that promise.
What more does Vasquez need?
Send this man to prison — and send the right message to any other would-be thieves of Kmetz’s ilk.
Our justice system should not be a coddling benefactor for admitted criminals.