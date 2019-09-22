Given the plethora of conflicts of interest and improprieties uncovered by an ongoing Times investigation into Lake County's tax sales, this is no time for government to shut down any free flow of public information on the topic.
But some state lawmakers have been trying to do just that in recent years under the false pretense of preserving government resources.
The state should take care when obscuring any light in such corners of public business.
The unscrupulous, who would game and pillage the system, already are doing business in the light. Turn those lights out, and any hope of integrity will collapse.
Our recent investigations into conflict-ridden bidders, scofflaws and felons associated with the Lake County tax sale bidding process should be enough to show the sheer folly of any plan to shut down any public pipeline of information.
In recent weeks, Times reporter Lauren Cross has been detailing disturbing trends in Lake County's process for auctioning properties whose owners have become delinquent on property taxes.
Attorney and political insider Rinzer Williams III manages a firm that has snatched up hundreds of properties at tax sale, many of them near the proposed new land-based casino site in Gary.
Meanwhile, Williams also works as the Gary City Council attorney, holds legal contracts for the Lake County commissioners and works as a paid consultant for private interests ushering the casino project.
His associations smack of insider trading and conflict of interest.
And it gets worse.
Region real estate investor Thomas Wisniewski, a tax-delinquent scofflaw who should have been barred from the bidding process because he is $208,000 behind on his personal property taxes, is directly tied to the physical bidding at tax sale for the properties obtained by Williams’ firm, The Times probe has revealed.
It's a situation begging for more, certainly not less, sunlight.
We don't yet know what the 2020 legislative session will bring in this regard.
But in recent years, certain lawmakers within the Indiana General Assembly have sought through various bills to eliminate local government's legal responsibility to publicly list properties being sold by those government units because of tax-delinquent or foreclosure status.
Some proponents of these laws argue that government websites are sufficient for publishing lists of the properties.
But how can we trust that?
Lake County government has turned a blind eye for years to conflicted insiders and bidders who are barred by law from participating in the tax sale process.
This would be dangerously close to the fox guarding the hen house.
State law currently requires local government units to publicly advertise full lists of properties being sold at public auction — such as Lake County's ongoing sales of tax-delinquent properties — in high-circulation publications.
That means newspapers, which continue to have a broader reach in the Hoosier state — and most anywhere — than other forms of notice, such as government websites.
The public always is best served by the widest dissemination of public information on the most circulated and publicly used media platforms.
Hoosiers repeatedly have said they prefer notices in local newspapers. Public-notice advertising is well-read in Indiana, with 85% of adults saying such public ads are an important role for government agencies.
A 2017 Hoosier State Press Association survey showed 64% of adults said those agencies should be required by law to publish them; 63% said they wanted public notices in a local newspaper even when told government notices could cost the public agency thousands of dollars.
But in many cases, the cost of the public notices can and should be passed on to the tax-sale or foreclosure-sale bidders, not the taxpayers.
None of these truths have stopped lawmakers from trying to end the requirement for local government bodies to advertise the sale of properties being auctioned by government.
A bill in the 2019 legislative session would have eliminated the requirement that notice of sheriff's sales on foreclosed properties be published in a daily newspaper.
Such foreclosure notices often serve as the last line of defense for those least likely to protect themselves — the elderly, the disabled and those who are out of the country, such as members of our armed forces, who have fallen behind on payments and risk losing their homes.
So far, the 2019 effort and others like it in recent years have failed to pass the Legislature. That's a good thing.
Level-headed lawmakers, including Indiana Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, also have worked together with the Hoosier State Press Association to make public disclosure more balanced and equitable for both government coffers and the public's right to know.
But how long until a short-sighted lawmaker tries again? And how long before efforts are made to expand the weakening of public disclosure laws?
Lawmakers who care about the free flow of public information should draw a line in the legislative sand now — before the 2020 session begins — and resolve to defeat any weakening of public disclosure laws.
Any effort to reduce the light that shines on government land auctions will only foster an environment in which the cockroaches can flourish.