Duneland School Corp. prides itself on individualized instruction for each student.
From its CTE, or career technical education vocational program, to its participation in the rigorous global International Baccalaureate, high school diploma program and many other programs, the district is continually upgrading its offerings based on changes in state law.
New programs that will best prepare students for a viable and successful career pathway tailored to their personal talents and interests are always in the works, interim Superintendent Judy Malasto said.
This is why residents within the district's boundaries should vote to support the funding referendum May 7 that will not raise taxes, but will continue for seven more years the $41 million referendum funding that was passed in 2012 and expires in 2019.
Malasto, the School Board, students participating in the leadership action team and parents who have volunteered to be part of the district's political action committee have worked diligently the past few months to inform residents and homeowners of the necessity to continue the current 22 cents per $100 of assessed value property tax.
The tax provides instruction and keeps up with changes in education to maintain the excellence of Duneland school offerings in every grade.
The district's state funding has been reduced by more than $5.3 million since 2008, and the state's education funding model has prompted most districts to turn to voters to approve referendum support to keep from having to cut programs and staff.
"Some of our residents have told us to cut staff but keep the programs, but it is impossible to do the programs without the people," Malasto said. "Our staff are highly trained and involved in ongoing professional development."
The $6 million in annual referendum funding is crucial to continue the forward momentum the district has achieved in expanding both vocational and STEM-based programming, keeping class sizes down and providing a nurse and school counselor in every building.
The district also participates in Project Lead the Way, which involves students from kindergarten through high school in supplemental activities in areas as diverse as health, engineering, computer technology and manufacturing in cross-curricular endeavors.
The excellence and breadth of offerings is impressive at every level. For instance, not only are some students building a house (in conjunction with a local charity), other students in a textiles class also are designing accessories for the house once it's inhabited.
Because state funding is based mostly on enrollment totals in which money follows the student, the district is pleased enrollment has remained steady at just more than 5,800 students for the past five years. Because of this, the referendum money can continue to go toward enhancing programs.
The Duneland School Corp. serves Jackson Township, Liberty Township, part of Pine Township and Westchester Township in Porter County. Westchester Township encompasses several small towns, including Chesterton, Porter, Dune Acres and Burns Harbor.