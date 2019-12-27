Year after year, we have the honor of telling the stories of extraordinary generosity and good will that reside in abundance in Northwest Indiana – especially during the holidays.
Recent front pages of The Times were no exception as we chronicled the efforts of Region humanity at its best.
Thursday's front page showed an adorable photo of 2-year-old Marie Mitchell receiving a candy cane in her precious hand from a volunteer at the annual Spirit of Christmas dinner in Gary.
The event, hosted by state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, has become a Christmas tradition to spread giving and joy in the struggling community.
Evidence of Region giving also was very much alive on the front page of our holiday edition Tuesday and Wednesday, as carolers were shown bringing the holiday spirit to patients of Hospice of the Calumet Area.
In a priceless moment while we covered the caroling, 89-year-old Edna Kucsera reached from her hospital bed to take the hand of 5-year-old caroler Charles Espitia.
Joy and generosity aren't complicated things to impart, and these moments captured on the front pages from this week proved it.
Simple and basic examples often lend the most lasting impressions in the lives of young and old.
It's a reminder to all of us how easy it is to spread giving and happiness rather than vitriol and greed in our communities.
Christmas has come and gone.
The holidays soon will be over.
But the need for giving and joy won't subside with the changing of the calendar pages.
As we head into 2020, remember the plethora of examples of generosity we've chronicled during the holiday season. Note the simplicity and basic nature of kindness.
And let’s resolve to remind each other to spread this joy throughout the year, not just when the holiday spirit moves us.