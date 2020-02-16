EDITORIAL: Know who you're voting for, or expect embarrassment

Our Region must find a way to learn its lesson on the people we elect to government offices.

In particular, it's imperative we actually know, to the best of our ability, who our choices will be and what potential qualities they bring to the table.

Having this knowledge isn't a cure-all.

Our own editorials in the past have endorsed candidates who we thought, based on careful analysis, were the strongest possible options for voters, only for those candidates to become elected officials indicted and convicted of crimes against taxpayers.

Unfortunately, the incidences of political corruption in Northwest Indiana has been unacceptably high.

Time and again, we've cited the statistic of more than 80 elected officials or their politically connected cronies who have been convicted in felony public corruption scandals since the 1980s in our Region.

And right now, we're witnessing the embarrassment of Lake County Recorder Mike Brown, whose chronic absenteeism while collecting a taxpayer-funded salary, alleged sexual harassment scandal with a government subordinate and associated $185,000 legal settlement and current felony charges for allegedly battering his pregnant girlfriend all have swirled into a toxic cocktail of disgrace.