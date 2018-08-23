Lake County Democratic election officials seem intent on making a mockery of a state law to streamline a runaway, inefficient number of small voting districts here.
The more they delay, the more irresponsible they appear.
The Lake County elections board met Tuesday for the first time since Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson delivered a detailed list of 170 mergers she was requiring for small voter precincts in the county.
Rather than following the law and adopting Lawson's plan, the board's three Democrats, who constitute the majority, voted to table Lawson's plan indefinitely.
It's just the latest example of childish foot dragging, refusing to follow the law of the land.
Under that law, county election officials and party leaders were given ample time to work out a precinct consolidation compromise.
The local Democrats refused to come to the table.
So state law ultimately pushed the matter to the authority of the secretary of state.
Now, after essentially abdicating their place at the decision-making table, Lake County Democratic Party leaders are balking at the plan provided them under state law.
It's irresponsible partisanship.
The election board's two Republican members, Dana Dumezich and Michael Mellon, rightly asked the full board to adopt the secretary of state's plan Tuesday.
Board Chairman Kevin Smith, an attorney and Hammond Democrat, said they wanted more time to await further instructions from Lawson's office.
On Tuesday, Lawson's office confirmed it had received no inquiries for information.
But the secretary of state's Deputy Chief of Staff Valerie Warycha provided an instruction anyhow.
"We recommend they follow the law."
That sounds like a good place to start.