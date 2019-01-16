The growing wave of support for an Indiana bias crimes law ought to be enough to wash Hoosier lawmakers into the yes-vote column.
It's not just that a bipartisan chorus of Indiana lawmakers, including Region Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, are behind the legislation.
It's not just that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb also backs such legislation, as reiterated Tuesday night in his State of the State address.
Indiana Forward, a massive coalition backing the enhancement of sentencing penalties for crimes based on bias, includes more than 90 major state employers, nonprofit organizations, colleges, universities and faith-based and trade groups.
Among those powerful backers of a Hoosier bias crime law is the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, and there's a good economic reason beyond the humanitarian side.
Business and economic leaders know such legislation has the ability to roll out the welcome mat for future prospective employees and their families — or slam the door shut in its absence.
Michael Leppert, a lobbyist helping lead Indiana Forward, visited with The Times Editorial Board on Tuesday.
He noted business leaders throughout the state see a bias crimes sentencing enhancement as a key to attracting and retaining the best minds to state companies. Convention centers and tourism groups desire it as a welcoming sign for special events, some of which won't do business with a state that is one of only five in the country without a bias crimes statute.
None of us require long-term memories to recall the damage the Indiana Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which passed the Legislature and was signed into law in 2015, exacted on the Hoosier state's reputation.
The unnecessary law painted Indiana as a state allowing certain discrimination against people based on their sexual orientation.
As the economic and social fallout became steep and immediate, the law was repealed almost as quickly as it was enacted.
But damage was still done.
Enacting a bias crimes law, Leppert points out, could go a long way to repairing the reputational damage the state suffered in the religious freedoms debacle.
"Now is the time to show the world that the phrase 'Hoosier hospitality' isn't lip service — it's one of our state’s core values," said Michael O'Connor, senior director of government affairs at Indianapolis drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co.
"When it comes to attracting and retaining leading employers and top talent, we must send a clear and clarifying message: Indiana is a safe place in which to live, work and do business."
If lawmakers won't listen to those overtures, they at least should consider the opinions of their constituents.
A 2017 Old National Bank/Ball State University survey found that a solid majority of Hoosier voters — 65 percent — favored the adoption of a bias crimes law. Only 29 percent of the population surveyed opposed it.
The backing spans the full political spectrum, with 79 percent of Democrats supporting it and 54 percent of Republicans backing such an enhancement to state law.
The 2019 legislative session is an opportunity to vote for a measure supported by so many Hoosier interests and that could do measurable good for the state's reputation and commerce.
The General Assembly must realize and act on this opportunity.