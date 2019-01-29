Our Region tends to have a big heart.
It's one of the biggest characteristics distinguishing quality of place in Northwest Indiana.
As record-breaking low temperatures move in this week, we all should be drawing on the better angels of our nature and remember to look out for people around us who can't act on their own behalf.
We've all read the heartbreaking stories of what can happen to our elderly in the extreme cold.
About this time last year, Marian Bellinger, 71, of Wheatfield, froze to death in subzero weather after apparently slipping outside while taking out the trash.
It's a scene still on the mind of the victim's son, Dustin Bellinger.
"If this story can help remind anyone how important it is to check in on loved ones, I hope good can come out of it," Dustin Bellinger said last year during an interview with The Times on the matter. "Everyone is telling me there is nothing I could do, but I don't want anyone else to feel this kind of guilt — to go through this nightmare."
It's an important lesson as we approach Wednesday, with a forecast of double-digit negative temperatures and windchill threatening to set an all-time record for cold in Northwest Indiana and Chicago.
If you have elderly family members or neighbors — and especially if they live alone — check in on them.
Make sure their furnaces are working, porches are salted and driveways are shoveled.
If you know people whose homes aren't heated — or people who lack homes at all — direct them to a warming center or shelter. If you don't know where such facilities are located in Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties, you can call 211 for the Northwest Indiana Social Services Hotline.
Township trustees also are good resources.
Caring, compassion and diligence won't prevent all tragedy, but exercising such qualities certainly can mitigate it.
As the mercury drops deep into the danger zone, remember to look out for those who can't always fend for themselves.