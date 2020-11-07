EDITORIAL: MAGA and gay pride protesters show unlikely path of unity for all of us

The other woman then chimed in.

"I think the two-party system has divided people that should be friends. It's not fair," she added, noting that both agreed on more important things — like shared humanity and the exorbitant cost of attending college.

It's an overall message that should resonate in Northwest Indiana — and throughout our nation — as Election 2020 nears some form of conclusion.

Our nation is clearly divided along many political and social lines.

Numerous major elections often come close to a near 50/50 split of voters, and the presidential race in many states was no exception.

But our nation has always been about healing and moving on — accepting our common heritage and patriotism regardless of political differences.

This bitterly fought election — not just by the candidates but among neighbors — seems to have blurred that tradition of post-election unity.

It's time to clear the fog of divisiveness and remember we all have so much more in common than we have differences.

The people next door are still your neighbors, regardless of how they voted. Family bonds don't die because of political differences either.