The hard-fought designation of the Indiana Dunes as America's newest national park already is paying Region dividends.
Thanks to the designation, which became effective earlier this year, some 144,000 people visited the Indiana Dunes National Park this summer.
It marked a 20% increase from last year, which is significant given its former designation as Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore already was drawing top visitor numbers among National Park Service sites.
Netting an additional 50,000 Region visitors is something to celebrate, and it didn’t happen by accident.
Region leaders and citizens who worked so hard to win Indiana's first and only national park moniker for the Dunes deserve to take a bow.
But we didn’t work so hard for this designation just to net new visitors. For full national park status to mean something, our Region needs to create opportunities for this tourist boom to become a real economic growth engine.
Unfortunately, since the name was changed, not much else has.
You have free articles remaining.
There are very limited hotel and restaurant options near the lakeshore. Parking near one of our state's greatest natural and recreational assets remains scant.
People are stopping and enjoying our signature outdoor features, but all too often, they get back in their cars and drive on to Chicago or other more desirable locations for lodging or other amenities — in large part because our supporting infrastructure is lacking.
We must make it a priority to build on our success and create opportunities for our visitors to spend more time and money in Northwest Indiana.
Entrepreneurs should be encouraged to take the lead by a supportive coalition of local governments and tourism agencies.
Through a bounty of hard work, we changed the name, and more people came.
But it's no time to rest on those laurels. Now we need to entice them to experience even more of our Region by giving them a reason to stay longer.