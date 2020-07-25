EDITORIAL: Mask order compels us to take pandemic seriously

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At a time when our Region and nation are starved for a clear track for navigating a global pandemic, and the leadership to propel us along that track, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb took the pole position this past week.

Now Hoosiers should follow the governor's commonsense mask mandate to speed away from a resurgent wave of COVID-19 infections.

Holcomb's statewide mandate, requiring that masks be worn in public places in which social distancing opportunities are challenged, is the type of clarity we needed in a time when COVID-19 infections are growing at home and abroad.

One of the top pieces of medical advice amid this global pandemic is for people to wear masks or other face coverings to reduce the spread of a virus that is infecting and killing far too many in Northwest Indiana, the greater state and in regions throughout the United States.

Our nation's top doctors are saying it. Lake County's top doctor, county Health Department Director Chandana Vavilala, has said it.

And now our governor has said it.

That clarity was needed, as we witnessed this week in the social response to wording in a Lake County mask order that came ahead of the governor's edict.