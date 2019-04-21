It's government by sloppy quick-fix in Gary, and the city deserves better.
Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson is standing behind her administration's haphazard disposal of old junk Gary police squad cars.
It's clear she only dealt with the long-standing problem in recent weeks because a political opponent for the Democratic primary nomination took aim at the junked-out eyesore in a Chicago television news broadcast.
Gary voters shouldn't be fooled by her sloppy attempt at a quick fix.
It's but the most recent in a growing number of reasons she should no longer be mayor of the Steel City.
The woeful attempt to correct a longstanding problem for political showmanship was well documents in a story last Sunday by Times reporter Will Racke.
Days after Democratic mayoral challenger Jerome Prince took aim at city parking lots packed with old and rusting Gary squad cars, the city administration cobbled together a plan to address the problem for the first time in years.
Freeman-Wilson then had the audacity to refer to her patchwork fix as transparent.
Expert voices in the city's automotive business community say otherwise.
Those business owners noticed the city began moving the police cars shortly after the March 13 newscast.
It was right after Prince had dubbed the abandoned cars an "environmental hazard," an apt description for the long-sitting rested wreckage.
Prince questioned why the city wasn't selling the old vehicles for scrap and clearing them away.
Then the cars began disappearing off the city lots they long had occupied.
The cars vanished so quickly, some business owners in the industry question whether proper state laws for disposing of public property were followed.
A big question mark lingers on that point.
But one thing remains clear: Government by haphazard quick-fix is almost never good government.
Government motivated entirely by political appearance is even worse, lacks substance and short-sells the taxpayers.
Before the squad-car controversy erupted, voters already had enough reasons to seek a different mayoral direction.
When The Times Editorial Board endorsed Prince last month, we cited Gary's crumbling neighborhoods, unacceptably high crime rates and the scandal-ridden shambles of municipal finances as key reasons for ousting Freeman-Wilson.
Voters should consider the real possibility that those reasons will continue to mount if Freeman-Wilson, who already has been given eight years by voters to get it right, is given another four-year term.