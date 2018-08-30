The First Amendment received a solid vote of confidence Wednesday from the U.S. International Trade Commission.
Anyone who appreciates the freedom of speech and press — and the free flow of information — should celebrate.
The federal government is no longer condoning tariffs that threatened the present and future of the newspaper and print publication industries.
The commission unanimously opted to rescind tariffs as high as 20 percent on Canadian newsprint — the paper upon which The Times and nearly every other newspaper in the country prints vital information for the public.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Commerce Department made a preliminary ruling, allowing for the tariffs.
The short-sighted measures were based on the whims of one small Washington state paper company owned by a hedge fund.
It threatened the health of an industry that collectively employs 600,000 Americans in the printing, publishing and paper-producing businesses.
That includes The Times, its competitors and businesses in numerous other markets.
Ultimately, it meant higher production costs, higher consumer prices and lost jobs were on the horizon.
"Newsprint is the second-largest expense for small newspapers after human resources costs," said Susan Rowell, president of the National Newspaper Association and publisher of the Lancaster News. "A decision by the federal government to impose tariffs on our paper supply would imperil our news-gathering missions and put jobs in jeopardy."
Our loyal readers and citizens at large can be thankful logic and fairness prevailed among International Trade Commission members.
We thank all government officials, companies and individuals who rose in support of our industry. Unified voices made all the difference.