One of the Region's biggest and most beautiful selling points is the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
One of the greatest shortcomings of that asset are limits to the public's ability to fully access and enjoy it.
That's why a plan by the nonprofit Dunes National Parks Association to renovate and lease as vacation rentals several historic homes on the lakeshore is so attractive.
It's a great first step, but the association and National Park Service shouldn't stop there.
A plethora of other details, including better parking at many of the Dunes' most scenic beaches and trailheads, also should remain an important part of the long-term plan.
In the property restoration and rental plan recently unveiled by the association, the historic Dr. John Meyer home and several others on Beverly Shores' Lake Front Drive would be renovated and made available to vacation renters.
The stunning views from these lakeshore homes, situated atop dunes overlooking Kemil Beach, will offer visitors an incredible opportunity to lodge in the heart of our Region's greatest natural wonder.
A number of major national parks boast onsite lodges where visitors can stay and receive the best, most immersive experience.
Shy of this new plan, Indiana Dunes National Lakshore lacks such facilities.
The plan to historically restore and develop the Meyer House, the Schulof Lustron House and the Soloman Enclave into vacation rentals is friendly to the Region taxpayer.
Association leaders believe the renovation project will carry a $1.5 million price tag.
A fundraising campaign, seeking all private funds to make it happen, already is underway. Information on the initiative is available at www.dunesnationalpark.org.
Revenue generated from house rentals would funnel back into the upkeep of the structures and possibly to other Dunes park programming.
The plan would add a jewel to an already beautiful Beverly Shores and Kemil Beach.
Kemil Beach is one of the most serene and scenic on the Hoosier lakeshore.
We hope the renovation project seeds interest in better parking and other amenities there as well.