EDITORIAL: NWI mayors extend peaceful solidarity amid protests, unrest

Our nation was founded on the right of our populace to protest injustice.

It's at the very heart of the freedom of speech protected by our Constitution's First Amendment.

Fortunately, some key Region leaders have shown us in recent days that they understand and are willing to facilitate these rights in person.

The end result, in most cases, have been demonstrations that unfolded and ended peacefully, with voices being heard on important social issues in ways that didn't jeopardize the lives or safety of others.

At the heart of these examples of sound leadership is an issue that is shaking our entire nation as the public reacts to the death, at the hands of Minneapolis police, of George Floyd last week.

A number of peaceful protests have resulted, but so have mindless violent street riots, death, looting and property destruction throughout our nation.

The first example of great Region leadership countering the worst possible outcomes emerged Saturday as protests unfolded in Hammond.

As protesters appeared to be prepared to march onto Interstate 80/94, one of the heaviest traveled transportation corridors in the country, police formed a barricade line at Calumet and 171st to stop it.