It's all too easy to get lost in the shortcomings of Northwest Indiana.
Thanksgiving is the perfect day to put our collective chins up and be thankful for the many great things that make our Region work so well.
Recently published school grades show a plethora of high-performing school districts in Northwest Indiana — a feature that always makes our grass appear greener than neighboring communities across our state border.
Statewide, 64 percent of Indiana schools received A or B grades, which are based on standardized test scores and graduation rates, among other factors.
At least 120 of of those top-graded schools are from the Region, including Lake Central and Crown Point high schools.
We all know the impact school quality has — for good and bad — in local communities.
We're blessed to have a high number of schools that are moving the needle in both quality of education and quality of place.
We've all grown accustomed to the regular flow of some unscrupulous public officials to the federal court system, accused and/or convicted of crimes against taxpayers.
But there are shining examples of responsible leadership in Northwest Indiana as well.
County government officials in Lake and Porter counties are pursuing a host of initiatives to repair infrastructure and make our Region more livable and appealing to existing and potentially new residents.
Voters are increasingly getting the message and handing defeat at the polls to political candidates and elected officials who have disgraced themselves and government offices.
That's a big spark of change four our Region that should continue to catch fire.
We live on the south shores of Lake Michigan near one of the world's biggest freshwater sources.
Beyond the heavy industry, we have vast natural beauty for which to be thankful.
And we live near one of the world's biggest economies in Chicago, a city also filled with arts, sporting and other first-class recreational amenities.
Chin up, Northwest Indiana. We hope at your Thanksgiving tables, you'll take a moment to give thanks for home.
We live in a place of incredible promise and shouldn't take it for granted.