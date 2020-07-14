EDITORIAL: Ousting of alleged groper was right move in state race

He graduated from Munster High School in 1988, received a bachelor's degree from Wabash College in Crawfordsville — where he was selected as an Eli Lilly Fellow — in 1992 and a law degree from Indiana University in 1995.

As a past secretary of state, Rokita began his career as a modernizer, helping the Indiana secretary of state’s office turn its paper records into electronic ones available to the public online.

Having worked his way up that office’s administrative ladder in 2002, he won election, at age 32, as Indiana secretary of state, the youngest such state official in the nation at the time.

He won that office again in 2006. Term limits prompted him to run successfully as U.S. representative for the 4th Congressional District, and he served in that post from 2011 to 2019.

After falling short in bids for governor and U.S. senator, Rokita has earned a shot at becoming the state’s top legal adviser.