It's a slap in the face for the dignity of women — and greater humanity.
East Chicago police officer Juda Parks should be on leave as he's investigated for allegedly soliciting nude photos from female subordinate officers.
One of the female officers also claims she was solicited for such photos by Parks when she was a 17-year-old high school student and while Parks worked as a school security officer.
But he's still on the force, pending the internal probe and a federal lawsuit against him.
Insult, meet injury.
On Thursday, Times reporter Lauren Cross revealed new details showing despite all this controversy, Parks recently was promoted to sergeant in the police force — an increase in both rank and salary.
Leaders within the department clearly are tone deaf to the fever pitch of demands throughout our nation for better treatment of women and an increase in the gravity authorities assign to investigations of crimes and wrongdoing related to gender and discrimination.
First, consider the gravity of the allegations against Parks.
A federal lawsuit was filed against the city and Parks on Jan. 26, just days after two female police officers — Ashly Rodriguez and Madelline Melendez — filed employment discrimination complaints against the city.
The women allege Parks committed sexual harassment and created a hostile work environment by soliciting nude photos of them while on the job.
Melendez also accuses Parks of asking for nude photos of her when she was 17 and he was a working as a police security officer at East Chicago Central High School.
An internal probe of the matter is pending, along with the federal lawsuit.
That should be enough to put Parks on administrative leave until the matter is resolved. The city has chosen not to do that.
And then came another insulting revelation: Police department attorney Darnail Lyles said a system of written exams and oral evaluations — along with points for longevity and residency status in the city — allowed Parks to be promoted Tuesday by the city police commission.
It's a tone deaf move at a time when greater conscience is being demanded by society.