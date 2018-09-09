A fever pitch of political bickering is nothing new in our society.
But watching it unfold around a collective issue as important as the safety and security of local schoolchildren is enough to leave most of us with a feeling of disgust.
It's an unacceptable and tangled reality in the city of Portage right now.
The police chief, who also is running for School Board, is going toe to toe and tit for tat with the Portage public School Board.
And for what?
Both sides are bickering over the logistics and staffing of school resource officers in the public schools.
School resource officers, or SROs, are the uniformed police security some schools use to keep a police presence in the building and keep children safe.
For weeks, we've seen the back-and-forth School Board meetings, town hall meetings and other public bully pulpits used by both sides to argue over the issue.
Police Chief Troy Williams is scolding the Portage schools for not accepting additional resource officers he's trying to send to the public schools.
School officials fire back that Williams pulled resource officers out of the schools in May regarding disputes between police and students' school records.
So school officials argue they were forced to move on and find rotating school resource officers from the ranks of police departments outside of Portage.
Now, they contend, Williams is attempting to execute a plan of placing more Portage officers in public schools, despite not clearing any of it with the school district.
Folks in the public are rightly left confused, and even aghast, at the bickering on both sides.
There are two absolute truths here.
The first, and most important one, is that our schoolchildren need and deserve the best protection our society can afford to provide.
Rising school shootings and an increase in bullying with tragic consequences are known all-too-well through a steady stream of headlines.
The second is that the Portage Police Department, and the greater city of Portage, is a separate government entity from the Portage School Board.
Neither Williams nor anyone else affiliated with city government has the authority to override policy decisions made by the duly elected officials of the School Board.
In the end, it means both sides need to be coming together and talking the issue out like adults.
The safety of our schoolchildren is not a bargaining chip for political gain.
It's not something over which to bicker. Sit down and work it out.