Beware of the righteously indignant.
They're often at the root of the real problem.
Such is the case with Porter County Democratic Party Chairman Jeff Chidester, who in a recent community forum dubbed the 2018 general election in his county a "train wreck."
It was one of the only accurate things he said while speaking Saturday to a gathering hosted by Indivisible Indiana. Chidester was addressing the November 2018 election disaster that saw election results come in three days late as a result of numerous problems, including 12 polling places opening late, a shortage of poll workers and accusations of mishandled ballots.
It was a train wreck for the whole state to witness.
But what Chidester failed to say during the forum is that he was an engineer aboard the train as it flew off the rails. Now, clearly motivated by nepotism, Chidester is doing what he can to deflect blame from one of the most culpable parties.
Porter County residents deserve better, and Democrats there should be clamoring for true leadership.
During the Saturday forum, Chidester attempted to revise history.
An independent probe of the Porter County election disaster — conducted by the Indiana Secretary of State's Office — placed a large measure of the blame on infighting and vitriol among county election officials.
The report singled out Democratic Election Board President J.J. Stankiewicz and Democratic voter registration Director Kathy Kozuszek, who is Chidester's wife and was appointed to the position by Chidester.
Video recordings of public election board meetings leading up to the disaster, and some following, put the vitriol, name-calling and childish theatrics orchestrated by Kozuszek and Stankiewicz on full display.
Stankiewicz at least had the decency to resign shortly after the secretary of state issued the report.
But Kozuszek seems to be standing firm.
Why wouldn't she? After all, her husband and party Chairman Chidester is standing behind the train wreck she helped create.
Never mind that bipartisan ranks of county officials and Secretary of State Connie Lawson, Indiana's chief election official, point to Kozuszek as a chief architect of the election embarrassments.
Chidester took to Saturday's public forum, blaming the Porter County Council — which is a fiscal and legislative body, not an election board — for the mess.
Chidester also pointed fingers at the secretary of state, blaming the state's highest election office for not intervening before the collapse.
He exhibits all the earmarks of a desperate and culpable party, flailing fingers of blame in all directions, hoping to distract from the real problem.
It's a microcosm of what happened ahead of the election collapse, with county election officials, including Kozuszek, knowing of staffing and other issues that could lead to a disaster but occupying precious time with infighting rather than drafting solutions.
Chidester appointed Kozuszek to her position and should be pointing a thumb at himself.
Meanwhile, other party leaders and voters should seek more accountable leadership.