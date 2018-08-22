Our nation should be interested in growing its ranks of driven, productive citizens.
Through no fault of their own, many young folks who possess these qualities either live in fear of being deported or are afforded a sort of second-class citizenship through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Neither is a tenable solution for young immigrants who crossed into American borders illegally with their parents — but had no control over doing so.
It's time to offer all such immigrants a quick pathway to citizenship.
On Sunday, Times reporter Bob Kasarda profiled two such immigrants — Martha Gallegos, 19, a Purdue University Northwest student in Hammond, and Miguel Molina, 24, a student at Valparaiso University.
Both are goal-driven, productive, taxpaying college students brought into the country illegally from Mexico as children. They had no control over the circumstances of their entry into this country, but they're channeling a sincere desire to contribute to our society.
They're among some 703,890 DACA recipients who must, every other year, reapply for DACA status to stay in the country.
President Donald Trump has called for an end to DACA and has, at times, implored Congress to work together for long-term immigration reform.
DACA is not designed to be a permanent fix.
Sensible reform must prevail.
Congress should enact a window of time, perhaps a six-month period, in which all such immigrants would be allowed to apply for permanent residency, and ultimately work toward citizenship.
Along with this privilege would come accountability. Failure to apply for and work toward citizenship would mean an end to protected status.
A nation founded on the promise of a new beginning to so many early immigrants should be doing all it can to encourage new, productive citizenship.
Our diverse Region knows this promise well. It's the right thing to do.