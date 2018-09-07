Suspected crack cocaine and several guns were found inside the Gary apartment in which 2-year-old Jayla Miller was fatally shot in the head Tuesday, police and prosecutors contend.
While the girl's mother, Dashana Fowler, 22, has been charged with felony neglect in Jayla's death, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said potential evidence in the case indicates at least one other party could have faced criminal charges as well.
Despite the reported evidence, no other charges will be filed, Carter said. That's because Gary police bungled a search warrant in the case, the prosecutor contends.
Gary police did not respond Thursday to Carter's claims.
Our community is owed a more thorough explanation — and accountability — in this tragic case.
Police say they found what appeared to be illegal drugs in the apartment when responding to a 911 call of the little girl being shot.
- Six to eight hard rocklike substances that appeared to be crack cocaine.
- A white powdery substance on a saucer, along with the rocks.
- A razor blade on the saucer, commonly associated with cutting crack cocaine.
That's all spelled out in court documents in the case.
In addition to the black and gray semiautomatic handgun, which police believe fired the shot that killed Jayla, Carter also said investigators found "several guns" within the apartment.
One witness in the case said the apartment was a known location for drug dealing, police allege in their reports.
The only person charged in the case, Fowler, didn't reside in the apartment even though she was present when her daughter was fatally shot there, police and prosecutors confirm.
Fowler faces no drug charges.
So in the wake of all this purported evidence, why is she the only one being charged?
Carter used the poisoned-well analogy when contacted by The Times on Thursday.
He said after Fowler's death, Gary police filed for a search warrant of the apartment in the 1700 block of Polk Street.
Carter said police did so via a phone conversation with a Region judge.
Under Indiana law, Carter said, police are supposed to record the conversation with judges when seeking a search warrant over the phone.
No such recording occurred, police executed the warrant anyway and now any evidence collected during the execution is moot, Carter contends.
So what's next?
Cater says his hands are tied in charging anyone but the mother of the little girl.
But who will be held accountable?
We all should demand more answers than the loose ends we're being provided.
Police and court documents filed Thursday stopped short of naming who pulled the trigger, killing Jayla.
However, a Gary police news release on the matter noted, "Firearms are not toys and should always be considered loaded and secured away from children. Firearm safety and education is paramount."
Court documents in the case also indicate that police don't believe an account provided by another child in the house that Jayla picked up the gun and shot herself with it.
There were no markings on Jayla's forehead that would have indicated a close-range, self-inflicted gunshot wound, the court records state.
The wound to Jayla's head was consistent with a shot fired 2 or 3 feet away from her body, police contend.
In the end, a child is dead, and the public deserves to know why some potential evidence in the case must languish rather than becoming instruments of justice.