Northwest Indiana can be self-deprecating at times.
We often focus on our worst qualities, including some that are products of a bygone era and no longer come close to telling the full story.
That's why it's so important to celebrate a recent annual report that puts nine of our Region's cities and towns squarely on a prestigious list of Indiana's safest communities.
The ranking, based on low violent crime and high public safety metrics, should be the talking points we use to describe our Region to outsiders — particularly those who might choose to call Northwest Indiana home in the future.
What a showing it is this year.
St. John, with a population of about 17,000, held the No. 1 spot in the 20 Safest Cities of Indiana 2019 report by SafeWise, a company that tests, reviews and compares home safety products and ranks communities based on public safety.
Dyer was third on the list of safest Hoosier cities, followed by Crown Point at fourth, Chesterton seventh, Munster at ninth, Valparaiso at 14th, Griffith at 15th, Highland at 16th and Hobart at 20th.
Those rankings are based on 2017 FBI-culled crime statistics compared with U.S. Census data.
The sheer number of Region municipalities present in the state's safest 20 cities speaks volumes about our quality of place.
Northwest Indiana regularly suffers an image problem associated with the incidence of violent crime in parts of the urban core.
But that image frequently lacks the context of reality.
Most residents who live in the cities and towns on the Safest Cities list already know the reality.
They're living in safe, clean communities with high-achieving schools and an exceptional quality of life.
We should be shouting the 2019 Safest Cities rankings to all who will listen.
We all should be proud these nine communities are leading the way to a different image and reality for Northwest Indiana.