When it comes to the most important right and duty of Region citizens, most of us continue to fail.
It's not acceptable.
The story is made clear in the returns from Tuesday's municipal election polls across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
It wasn't all bad news.
Porter County poll workers reported a more-brisk-than-normal turnout at most of its polling places on Election Day.
Election officials Region-wide put Tuesday's voter turnout on par with past year's municipal general elections, and the numbers hold that out.
But disappointing numbers compared to other woeful numbers are still, in the end, disappointing.
Lake County saw the lowest Region voter turnout, with only 15.67% of registered voters participating.
That's only 47,517 of the 303,168 registered voters who bothered to show up to the Election Day polls or vote early or absentee.
The number is woefully low.
Porter County saw a better result, with 27.52%, or 18,700 of its 67,953 registered voters, casting ballots.
Contested mayoral races in Valparaiso and Portage — each of which essentially was picking a new mayor, regardless of the outcome — no doubt contributed to the higher interest and participation.
But that still means more than 70% of eligible participants took a pass.
Meanwhile, LaPorte County saw 24.68% participation by its registered voters in this year's general election, or 9,118 of its 36,950 eligible citizens.
Even if the numbers are slightly better than normal, it's really no cause for celebration.
If you voted in this year's general election, congratulations. You just lived up to one of your most important duties as a Region citizen and as an American.
If you didn't, you have no excuse.
Early voting locations were available for weeks prior to the election.
Lake County may have seen the lowest percentage turnout in Northwest Indiana, but more than 10,000 people still managed to vote early, by either attending an early voting site or casting a paper absentee ballot.
It's time for all of us to take responsibility for the direction of our communities, state and nation and vow to make time to exercise our most important right.
In school, test results of 15% to 27% would garner students failing grades. Those same percentages of participation in the recent Region general election earn Northwest Indiana a failing grade for civic duty.