The hardest edges of our society make it difficult to see the deeper, redeeming and meaningful sides of humanity.
But everywhere around us in Northwest Indiana are good people — extraordinary neighbors — putting the better angels of human nature on display.
On this Christmas Day, we highlight some of the stories, hoping to remind the Region of the true meaning of the season — and that good thrives in our communities year round.
On the front page of Saturday's Times, we learned about a local holiday hero, bringing Christmas cheer to young and old for half a century — even through an epic battle with cancer.
Bill Eaton, 76, of Lake Station, has been donning a Santa suit and bringing tidings of the season to children and the elderly since he was 26.
It all began with about 20 houses in his neighborhood shortly before Christmas five decades ago.
A child in the neighborhood had been told Santa wasn't real. Eaton borrowed a suit and went door to door, spreading Christmas magic and reaffirming the faith we all should hope never to lose.
Eaton recently completed chemotherapy for lung cancer, but it didn't stop him from continuing his annual red-suit tradition in 2018, including spreading Christmas cheer to Colonial Nursing Home in Crown Point.
Monday's front page profiled the powerful story of Heather Wesley, a Region steelworker who handles personnel scheduling at an ArcelorMittal East Chicago plant.
On Dec. 27 last year, Wesley scheduled herself for the most important shift of her life, but it wasn't at the mill.
On that day, she donated a kidney to fellow steelworker Jason Reyes.
Though she barely knew Reyes at the time, Wesley had learned Reyes was sick when he called in to take a leave of absence from his steel foundry job.
She volunteered to be tested for compatibility as a donor after learning Reyes was seeking a kidney transplant.
A match she was, and a kidney she gave, hoping her coworker could enjoy many more Christmases to come.
Monday's front page also told the story of Heather Zivkovich, of Crown Point, who recently fulfilled the lifetime dream of her father, Bob Morgan.
Morgan died at age 64 in April 2017 before he could fulfill his dream of publishing a children's Christmas book he was writing.
Hours before his death, he confided the project in his daughter and asked Morgan to pick up the pieces after his death.
She did.
"Is My Grandpa Santa's Elf?" recently published, and Morgan has been sharing it with schoolchildren throughout the Region.
We know all too well the difficult stories that break in the news every day. While those are important to tell, so are the redeeming stories of our Region neighbors performing extraordinary acts of humanity.
Let's all remember these better angels as we join our families around festive trees and at the holiday dinner table.