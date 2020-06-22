EDITORIAL: Root of violent hospital scene must be addressed; we regret erroneous police report

Those same reports indicated Askew, being choked by Williams to a state of near unconsciousness, begged Freeman to open fire. Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said the violent acts carried out by Williams against the nurse and Askew are undisputed by those who witnessed the scene.

Carter has said there was real reason to believe Askew's life was in danger if Freeman didn't act.

While it's regrettable initial accounts about Williams using a firearm, including details published on nwi.com, were incorrect, it doesn't change the violence of what unfolded at the scene or that fact that lives — of both a security guard and nurse — were in danger.

Our mission, as always, is to get breaking news information to readers as quickly as it is available to us via trusted sources. In this case, some trusted sources were wrong. We're always looking for ways to learn and improve, and this case is no exception to that mission.

But that doesn't hold sway over the reality that a young man with a mental health concern was at a hospital for help with his condition but ended up shot dead after what police are describing as a violent outburst and assaults at the facility. A nurse and security guard were brutally attacked before the fatal shootings of Williams and Askew unfolded, authorities now confirm.