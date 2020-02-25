EDITORIAL: School board operates in shadows to fire Crown Point superintendent

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So why is she being pushed out?

The school board won't say, other than publicly voting to place Eineman on administrative leave Tuesday and acknowledging it was seeking an early termination to her contract under a clause within it.

The ouster, on its surface, doesn't pass the smell test.

Now Eineman has retained Whiting-based attorney Joseph Curosh Jr., an expert in education law, to pursue legal action against the school district.

The school board works for every taxpayer living within its boundaries. Its members are publicly elected and must be held accountable.

No one in the community should find it sufficient to push for the firing of a successful head of the school system without noting a cause or a reason.

And why would the school board leave taxpayers vulnerable to litigation after renewing Eineman’s contract such a short time ago?

The only thing clear about the school board's decision is it likely will bring unnecessary legal expense to the school district, and thus taxpayers.

It's time for the school board to step into the light and tell us what's really behind this.

Taxpayers should demand transparency.

Love 7 Funny 17 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 14