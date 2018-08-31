It's happening with alarming regularity, and authorities must be holding key contributors to the problem accountable.
On Tuesday, police said they confiscated a gun that a 10-year-old student brought into MacArthur Elementary School in Cedar Lake.
In July, a Griffith High School student entered into a plea deal with prosecutors after carrying a handgun into the high school in February.
Throughout our country, we're hearing more and more cases of children being caught with guns at school — or worse, using those guns to maim or injure others.
As authorities investigate and pursue charges against the students in these cases — which they must with vigor — they also should be investigating how the guns ended up in the possession of students to begin with.
In the February case in Griffith, the student, Trace T. Robertson, was 18, and therefore an adult, when police say he broke the law by bringing a gun onto school property.
However, in the recent case in Cedar Lake, police and prosecutors should be looking for other responsible parties as well.
Who owns the gun, and how did the 10-year-old obtain it? Cedar Lake police say they're working to answer those questions.
We've all heard accounts of other cases in which students obtained firearms belonging to their parents or other adults.
Those responsible parties also must be held accountable if the evidence leads there.
The problem of gun violence, school shootings and even accidental gun death among children is becoming too great to take this lightly.
Gun owners are responsible for keeping their deadly weapons out of the hands of children, period. They should face charges of negligence for failing to do so, and prosecutors should pursue those charges vigorously.
The stakes are far too high. The safety of our children lies in the balance. This must be taken seriously.