The patronage hiring culture so deeply rooted in Lake County politics seems to be rearing its ugly head again.
The Lake County Council should be working to keep that culture in check rather than emboldening a fellow councilman's effort to perpetuate it.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez is right to push back against it.
Newly elected Lake County Councilman Charlie Brown should check any notion he has of seeking a police job for the son of close friend and disgraced former Lake County Surveyor George Van Til.
That hiring request, and a probe Brown is attempting to launch into the sheriff's hiring practices, came to a head at this week's Lake County Council meeting.
A heated argument between Martinez and Brown during that public meeting ensued.
Brown is attempting to get Martinez to turn over the list of all eligible candidates for county police vacancies.
Martinez rightly argues that no one outside of his office is entitled to those personnel documents, which are exempt under the Indiana open records laws.
We strongly believe in the free flow of information, and the sheriff should provide whatever information he can under the law without producing protected material.
But we suspect Brown actually is pushing this issue because Martinez has resisted Brown's requests to consider the son of a longtime Brown political ally for the county police force.
"Last year, he asked me to hire a particular person," Martinez said of Brown. "I refused to do so. Since then, he has been demanding our eligibility list and individuals' names, and we don't release that."
Brown, of Gary, admits he asked the sheriff to consider hiring his close friend George Van Til's son, Ethan Van Til, as a county police officer.
The closeness between Brown, a former Indiana legislator, and George Van Til cannot be denied. Brown attended the 2013 federal court hearing during which George Van Til pleaded guilty to felony counts of essentially stealing from taxpayers.
At the time, Brown told The Times he was there offering support for his friend.
"He's my friend, and you don't desert friends in times of trouble," Brown told The Times after the hearing.
That was Brown's prerogative.
But it is not Brown's prerogative to push the scourge of patronage hiring that has so scarred Lake County for decades.
The Lake County Council seemed to embolden Brown's efforts Tuesday, voting unanimously to send Martinez a letter requesting his hiring eligibility list.
Beyond any patronage issue is one of administrative propriety.
The Lake County Council is not elected to hire the best police candidates for the sheriff's office.
The seven-person council is elected primarily to preside over county fiscal matters.
The sheriff, on the other hand, is elected by county voters to serve as chief administrator of the county jail and police force.
Martinez, a longtime county police officer, was duly elected to serve in that role.
The Lake County Council should stay in its lane and keep any reality or perception of patronage hiring well away from local government offices.