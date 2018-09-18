It's why we've taken such strong stands on this issue on the editorial pages and covered it so aggressively in the news sections over the years.
Northwest Indiana eclipses the state and nation in percentage of fatal vehicle crashes related to drunken driving.
On Sunday, The Times published a 20-page special section titled "The Region's Deadliest Roads," detailing the locations and causes of 373 fatal crashes that claimed 404 lives over five years in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
We’ll be revisiting a number of the special section’s investigative findings in upcoming editorials this week, but the statistics related to drunken driving are among the most sobering.
The Times investigation revealed 140 people died in 131 crashes that were tied to drunken driving in that five-year period.
The body count alone should be enough to give everyone pause, but the context of the percentages is even more alarming.
At least 35 percent of all Region crashes were tied to drunken driving. That eclipses the state and nation by 10 and 8 percentage points, respectively.
It's why in past years The Times aggressively worked to expose Lake County prosecution of drunken driving cases in which 60 percent or more of offenders were offered plea deals to lesser misdemeanor reckless driving charges.
Those numbers seem to be improving under a more stringent policy by Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter after the series of past Times probes.
It's also why you see the names and mugshots of so many people arrested on operating while intoxicated charges in the online jail booking lineups on our website, nwi.com.
People are dying because of this reckless behavior, and the numbers make it clear it's happening at a higher rate in our three-county area than the state and nation.
Though stringent enforcement as a deterrent is important, it starts with personal responsibility.
Too many people still treat drunken driving as no big deal.
The numbers show that attitude it patently wrong.
Neither our society nor its justice system should tolerate this way of thinking.