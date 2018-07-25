A steady flow of letters to the editor, phone calls, emails and social media posts make it clear:
Many people in Northwest Indiana are fuming over the unsettling, and sometimes dangerous, explosions that continue plaguing the Region long before and after the July 4 holiday.
It's time for those people, and anyone else rankled by the rude booms, to put Region municipal officials and law enforcement on notice.
The annoyances must be reported, and public officials must follow through on enforcing their own laws.
A Tuesday report by Times Statehouse reporter Dan Carden noted that nearly all Northwest Indiana municipalities have passed ordinances banning fireworks for all but the 12 days per year that state law dictates consumer fireworks must be allowed to launch.
Those days are Independence Day between 10 a.m. and midnight; the five days before that holiday (June 29-July3); the five days after (July 5-9); New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
That means anyone launching the teeth-rattling explosive devices within municipalities right now are likely in violation of local ordinance. In most cities and towns, New Year’s Eve should be the next allowable day for the booms.
Neither city and town officials nor their police departments will likely take it upon themselves to enforce those ordinances, however.
Residents themselves need to stand up, file complaints and reports and contact their municipal elected officials if they feel the ordinances aren't being enforced.
In turn, local officials, police and prosecutors should ensure the full weight of the law is being brought to bear.
Fines for violating the ordinances range from $100 to $500 for a first infraction and up to $2,500 for subsequent violations.
Fireworks use causing property damage is a Class A misdemeanor under state law, carrying a sentence of up to a year in jail and $5,000 fine.
Illegal fireworks use causing death or injury is a felony, carrying up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
If our Region wants to see an end to the endless booms that carry on long after legally allowable, residents should be shouting in unison for enforcement.
Any municipality that hasn't adopted a more restrictive ordinance is subject to the broader state law, which allows fireworks to be used nearly every day from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Annoyed residents in those cities or towns should be calling for their municipal councils to intervene with ordinances.
It's clear people want the enforcement.
Our Sunday editorial calling for more common-sense fireworks laws and decrying the obnoxious booms in congested residential areas generated a landslide of public buzz.
More than 6,021 unique users clicked more than 10,000 times on the editorial, with 475 people "liking" the editorial board's fireworks stance on Facebook.
It was one of our most-read items of local news or commentary on nwi.com Sunday.
The 120 comments on the editorial via The Times Facebook page were mostly in favor of better fireworks laws or enforcement.
Now it's time for those same residents to hold their local officials accountable — and to reach out to legislators if they want to see revised laws.
Surely that many people speaking as one can eclipse the booming fireworks.