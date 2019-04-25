One of the fastest-growing, safest and most desirable communities in the state didn't get there by accident.
Strong leadership, from the Town Council and municipal commissions to great school educators and administrators, has been the driving force in St. John.
You wouldn't always know it when listening to and viewing some of the vitriol that flows from a vocal minority at public meetings and via social media.
The level-headed majority of St. John should remember just how good they have it in one of Indiana's most desirable communities — and reflect that sentiment in whom they choose to lead the town in the upcoming 2019 May primary and November general elections.
The results of St. John leadership in recent years can't be ignored.
St. John, with a population of about 17,000 residents, is listed as the No. 1-safest city in Indiana for 2019 by SafeWise, a web-based safety company that, among many things, analyzes crime rates of municipalities throughout the country.
St. John Police Chief James Kveton expressed pride last month in the ranking, and well he should.
In addition to the stellar ranking in the state, St. John also cracks the top 20 safest cities in the entire nation.
The chief and his police force set the tone for this reality, and that public safety leadership has been shepherded by the town’s elected leaders.
Few quality-of-place categories are more apt to attract and retain a healthy population than high public safety marks.
It shows in the population numbers.
Since 2000, St. John's population has leaped 92 percent.
It ranks 11th in municipal size in Lake County while boasting the county's highest median income of $96,631 and highest median home value of $260,961.
Critics of this success have taken their potshots.
One legitimate concern is that roadways and other infrastructure haven't kept up with growth. Some major thoroughfares need to evolve with the uptick in traffic they now carry.
But that's not a bad problem to have.
Would any thinking resident prefer stagnant municipal revenue, lower property values and a community struggling to pay its bills?
St. John leaders have responsibly managed debt and are investing in their growing community.
They've also navigated stormy political waters in attempting to clean up scandal within the inner workings of the police department.
For the past few years, controversy has surrounded the case of former St. John police Commander Michael Fryzel.
A sexual battery and ghost-payrolling criminal case remains pending against Fryzel in Lake County court.
In 2018, the town announced it would pay a former police dispatcher $150,000 to settle her sexual harassment claim against Fryzel, who also is a former town councilman.
Town leaders and Chief Kveton have worked to restore the department’s reputation, even as vitriolic supporters of Fryzel work against them.
Strong direction through trying times is a marquee trait of good leadership.
The Times isn't endorsing in any city or town council race this year.
But we'd be remiss not to remind St. John voters of the leadership that has elevated the town to esteemed status and high quality of place.