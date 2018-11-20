Our nation's top federal health agency recommends a plethora of actions school personnel and others can take in identifying and addressing the effects of bullying on our youth.
A Hammond fifth-grader just added his own recommendation, and parents, educators and students everywhere should take note.
For Sean Greenleaf, 11, of Hammond's Abraham Lincoln Elementary School, it all came down to solidarity.
Earlier in the school year, Sean noticed another student, Kayleb DeLeon, being bullied at recess because of Kayleb's buzz-cut hairstyle.
Later that night, Sean discussed what he saw with his mother, asking if he could take a meaningful stand to support his bullied classmate.
Lisa Greenleaf said she acquiesced to her son's request.
Out came the trimming shears, and Sean's hair was reduced to short stubble.
"I wasn't just going to watch my friend get called 'Caillou,'" Sean told Times reporter Anna Ortiz, referring to a bald cartoon character on a popular children's show.
The next day, the two friends stood in solidarity in the lunchroom.
Gabriela Mata, Kayleb's mother, noted the impact it had on her son — the priceless knowledge that a fellow student cared enough to shave his head in a show of anti-bullying support.
"At first he said he felt bad in case Sean gets bullied too," Mata said of her son Kayleb. "But then he said he was glad Sean had his back."
A pamphlet produced by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention uses shaded blue boxes to describe action steps schools and others can take to mitigate potentially adverse effects of bullying on children.
One of the boxes notes, "A strong sense of connectedness to caring, responsible adults at school can provide invaluable support to youth who may be struggling socially and/or emotionally."
But it seems Sean Greenleaf's selfless act strikes an even more relevant note worthy of being added to the blue boxes in the CDC pamphlet.
Most adults who've dealt at all with children know the power of peer-to-peer connections, for good and bad, in the lives of youths.
Sean deserves our praise for grasping this importance at a young age and channeling peer solidarity into a healing moment for a classmate.