Across the Region, we see an abundance of reasons to celebrate this Labor Day.
Development and construction abound in key Region corridors of commerce, from the growth of shopping amenities in Schererville to housing growth in Chesterton — and in so many points surrounding and in between.
With those projects comes the promise of a better quality of life and growing tax base.
But it also means a boon to the construction trades and the jobs that come with it.
Manufacturing labor remains a staple — and frankly a cultural tradition in Northwest Indiana — despite sharp downturns in recent decades.
During a presentation to the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce in Hammond Thursday, Indiana Manufacturing Association President and CEO Brian Burton touted our Region's many selling points.
Burton specifically hailed our proximity to Chicago and a prime ability to coax residents in neighboring states to move to our more favorable tax base and cost of living.
Much labor and planning of forward thinking Region and state leaders continues to improve those prospects.
"The image of the Region has transformed over the last 10 to 15 years," Burton said. "It's seen as much more viable, much more progressive. Good things are happening here, and you're doing it on your own."
That rugged individualism that long characterized Region steelworkers is alive and well in the remaining manufacturing workforce and so many other sectors of Northwest Indiana employment.
Region arrows are pointing up.
As we work to attract more residents and grow our labor force, things can only get better for all of us.
To all who make Northwest Indiana a region that works, please take a bow.
Our collective passions to achieve, build, grow and improve must always define us.