Texting while driving often takes a driver's eyes off the road for five seconds or more.
At 55 mph, that's the equivalent of driving the length of a football field with one's eyes closed.
People are dying at an untold rate from vehicle crashes caused by distracted driving, including texting while driving.
Until our government leaders, laws and drivers themselves take it seriously, the problem will only get worse.
One of the most crucial findings of our recent special investigative report, "The Region's Deadliest Roads," actually was a non-finding.
The incidence of distracted driving, particularly caused by texting, during fatal accidents is poorly recorded by law enforcement.
It's not the fault of the officers or police departments, necessarily.
But there's no strong onus yet on documenting such cases.
So we weren't able to quantify how many of the Region's 373 fatal crashes that killed 404 people over five years involved texting while driving.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that distracted driving claimed 3,450 lives in 2016.
We suspect that number is actually higher given reporting flaws.
To get a better handle on the problem, we need better required documentation.
We also need laws that take the matter seriously.
Indiana law prohibits drivers from texting or emailing while driving, but any other use of the electronic devices while driving is permitted.
In 2016, a federal appeals judge asserted Indiana's texting law is essentially useless.
Among the legal uses of cellphones while driving are "making and receiving calls, inputting addresses, reading driving directions and maps with GPS applications, reading news and weather programs, retrieving and playing music or audio books, surfing the Internet, playing video games — even watching movies or television," Judge Richard Posner wrote in the 2016 ruling.
Any one of those legal cellphone uses enumerated by Posner could distract a driver long enough to cause a fatal accident.
A recent AAA study found that more than 70 percent of Americans support a ban on handheld devices while driving.
Short of such laws taking hold, individual drivers must weigh the gravity of risking human life against the use of handheld electronic devices while driving.
We all need to take responsibility for our own actions.
Lives are on the line. Common sense must prevail.