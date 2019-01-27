How many chances should an admitted thief who stole from a charity for special needs children be given?
A Lake County judge seems more interested in coddling the convicted man than in seeing justice for the victims of his thievery.
In the past year, coddling and enabling have been the name of the game in the supposed quest to prescribe justice in the case of convicted thief John Kmetz.
The latest example came Wednesday when Lake County Judge Salvador Vasquez granted Kmetz 60 more days of freedom to attempt to catch up on his restitution.
Kmetz, 81, of Merrillville, pleaded guilty in 2017 to stealing more than $12,000 in donations to Hunky Hollow Athletic Club and Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Indiana's Center for Possibilities. The combined nonprofit provides day care, therapy and educational programs for children and adults with special needs.
Kmetz stole the money while entrusted as the nonprofit's treasurer.
Wednesday's extension of time to pay for his crimes marks the third reprieve Kmetz has received since his guilty plea.
It’s three reprieves too many.
As Judge Vasquez sentenced Kmetz to probation and restitution in September 2017, the judge all but promised to send Kmetz to prison if the defendant failed to make significant restitution payments within the first year.
To date, prosecutors confirm Kmetz has made a scant effort in this endeavor.
After talking tough in 2017, the judge has since granted extension after extension to Kmetz.
On Wednesday, Vasquez acknowledged Kmetz was in violation of the terms of his probation by not satisfying restitution.
Thieves, or any other criminals, will never take our justice system seriously if its terms are not applied as promised.
So far it has been a game of chicken, and our justice system is losing to an admitted thief.
That legal system should place the well-being and restitution of victims at the top, not the woeful bottom, of its priority list.
Send a message. Apply the law. Send Kmetz to prison. No more chances in perpetuity.