Halfway through the month of August, the signs of a new school year become unmistakable.
Schoolchildren in Porter County and some parts of Lake returned to fall session this week. Others begin next week or the week after.
The parents among us should remember to do all they can to establish routines positioning their students for early success.
Some of that begins with fostering a positive attitude.
On Sunday's front page, Times reporter Joyce Russell quoted Peggy Thomas, a 39-year educator and principal of Edgewood Elementary School in Michigan City, on the importance of establishing a "positive mindset" right out of the gate.
"Tell them how proud you are of them. Talk to them about taking ownership of their learning and of being respectful of the rights and property of others," Thomas said.
Now is the time to shake off habits developed over the summer that may not be conducive to concentration and learning.
Multiple hours of video games each day, staying up late and sleeping in even later are common behaviors many educators recommend changing in the week or two before returning to school.
Making sure all health forms and immunizations are up to date, laying out expected school-year routines, meal-planning and stocking up on school supplies also are recommended.
Staying engaged as parents — with both teachers and students — is paramount.
It's no secret the top-performing Northwest Indiana school districts are those with the most dialed-in and attentive parents.
Part of that parental attention should be briefings about school safety issues.
Mike Kellems, safety manager for Duneland Schools, noted one glaring topic parents must address is school-related gun violence plaguing our nation.
"We may never be able to stop school shootings. One of the ways to mitigate shootings is if students share information with parents, teachers, a school resource officer or some other adult," Kellems said. "A part of the conversation parents should have is telling kids to tell. ... We have to foster the feeling that anyone can tell us anything."
If you don't already know it, now is the time for parents to go online and become familiar with various school safety protocols, including reunification plans and meeting locations between parents and students in the case of emergencies.
Beyond those necessary but uncomfortable discussions is the common feeling of apprehension students can feel about the start of the school year, especially when they're new to a district or building.
Most schools offer useful orientation nights for new students, and walk-throughs of school buildings can and should be scheduled.
Now is the time to set the right tone. Early momentum better positions any student for success.