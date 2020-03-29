EDITORIAL: Transparency, hope provide guiding lights in NWI during COVID-19

Knowledge and hope.

Neither of these become part of the collective armaments of society unless they are freely shared by others.

Faced with a global pandemic with very real tentacles reaching into Northwest Indiana, one of the best, and only, weapons we have is information.

And one of the only shields we can carry, after acting upon all of the best information available, is hope.

Shining examples of both emanated from our Region in recent weeks, even as the COVID-19 crisis filled us with anxiety and uncertainty.

State health officials have conducted daily briefings to keep us as up to date as they can on the numbers and spread of new coronavirus cases throughout the Hoosier state.

But better and more immediate information can only flow from Region hospitals — which are ground zero for the local impact of this pandemic.

From the standpoint, some Region hospital systems should be recognized for extra steps of transparency in recent weeks.