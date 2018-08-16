We are not the enemy.
The president is wrong to call the free press an "enemy of the people."
Our investigations have helped place corrupt politicians into prison cells and led to firings of government administrators who abused their authority and taxpayers.
We're dedicated each day to gathering the important news of our greater Northwest Indiana community and pushing it into your hands hoping to inform you, improve your lives and make a difference.
On our editorial pages, we cheer communities and people in positions of power when we agree and criticize when we disagree.
Our reporters, editors, photographers, press room workers, newspaper carriers and advertising reps live in the Region.
We're your neighbors, watchdogs and steadfast community partners. Our children attend school with your children.
We are not the enemy.
Unfortunately President Donald Trump continues to paint with a broad brush, calling the media an "enemy of the people."
This is reckless, dangerous and ill-informed rhetoric running counter to the very foundation upon which our nation was built.
It's why we rise today, along with many other prominent newspapers across the country, and join an editorial voice against our president's branding of the press as the enemy.
The Times can't even be considered the president's enemy, let alone the enemy of the Region or American people.
Our news coverage has been fair, and mostly concerned with local, not national politics.
Our editorial stances — not from reporters, but from reasoned stances by members of The Times Editorial Board — have both criticized and praised the president.
We give credit where we believe it's due and call out when we disagree or believe something could have or should have been done better.
It's a central tenet of the free press.
It always has been.
Trump's direct attacks on that free press go far beyond the rhetorical.
The president has been championing exorbitant tariffs on Canadian newsprint — the single greatest source of paper upon which our readers rely for the main source of news and information in Northwest Indiana.
The tariffs, which threaten the operation of newspapers throughout the country, are being sought on the whim of one small Washington state paper company, which lobbied for a 32 percent tariff on Canadian newsprint.
One company with a few hundred employees should not be allowed to hold sway over the livelihood of 600,000 other Americans working in the printing and publishing industry, not to mention the loyal readers who rely on print for vital information.
The levies threaten to drive up company costs, consumer prices and force potentially deep cuts within our industry — cuts that threaten the quality flow of news.
It's a thinly veiled attack on an institution with which Trump's administration seems intent on picking a fight.
We understand there are times when authorities in government and elsewhere in society will take issue with editorial approaches — and even the news coverage — of a free press.
It's their right to disagree and to be public in doing so.
It's the president's right to do what he is doing now.
However, declaring open war on a founding institution of our democratic republic is ill-advised and damaging to our national fabric.
One of our founding presidents, Thomas Jefferson, noted:
"...and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without government, I should not hesitate to prefer the latter."
We support the president's right to publicly espouse his message, even if we take issue with or disagree with it.
He also should respect our right and duty to provide a free flow of information and ideas.
We are not the enemy.