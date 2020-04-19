EDITORIAL: Want to reopen amid COVID-19? Prove you're ready

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We all want our state and nation to reopen, giving our economy a chance to roar back to life.

Many are even gathering in public places to protest sheltering and social distancing orders. Some of these protesters have stood shoulder to shoulder and without masks, essentially thumbing their noses at all the efforts so many in our nation have made to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

Leaders and citizens alike should begin planning for a reopening of our economy and our ability to return to work. That's clearly in the best interests of every American.

But we must do so in a way that doesn't lay waste to all of the sheltering and social distancing sacrifices that are having a real impact on flattening the COVID-19 curve.

We must move forward in a way that honors so many front-line workers, who risk their health operating grocery store checkout lines or running tests at medical clinics.

We also must realize that when things do begin to open, it cannot and should not look like it did before.

For some time to come, it no doubt will be necessary for the most vulnerable in our population — the elderly — to be subject to the most sheltering protections.