EDITORIAL: Want to reopen amid COVID-19? Prove you're ready

We all want our state and nation to reopen, giving our economy a chance to roar back to life.
Many are even gathering in public places to protest sheltering and social distancing orders. Some of these protesters have stood shoulder to shoulder and without masks, essentially thumbing their noses at all the efforts so many in our nation have made to flatten the COVID-19 curve.
Leaders and citizens alike should begin planning for a reopening of our economy and our ability to return to work. That's clearly in the best interests of every American.
But we must do so in a way that doesn't lay waste to all of the sheltering and social distancing sacrifices that are having a real impact on flattening the COVID-19 curve.
We must move forward in a way that honors so many front-line workers, who risk their health operating grocery store checkout lines or running tests at medical clinics.
We also must realize that when things do begin to open, it cannot and should not look like it did before.
For some time to come, it no doubt will be necessary for the most vulnerable in our population — the elderly — to be subject to the most sheltering protections.
We as citizens must all be prepared to wear masks, regularly wash hands and social distance. We should be prepared for handshaking and close conversations to be locked away for a future date when a true handle is on this destructive virus.
And that handle has clearly not been achieved. We don't have the right amount of testing or a treatment, so we lack any real confidence yet that we truly know the COVID-19 foe with which we are dealing.
Protesters gathered Saturday outside Gov. Eric Holcomb's Indianapolis residence, picketing his extension of the social distancing and sheltering order.
Wisconsin's governor — and some others throughout the country — recently extended such orders as well, and were met with some protest.
But before we begin imploring our leaders to relax safeguards, we have to be ready as citizens, business owners, heads of households and workers to do all we can to protect each other once the restrictions begin to relax.
Likewise, leaders in government pushing for a rapid reopening of our nation first must prove we're ready with the proper testing, rules and planning.
Continued gatherings in close proximity at the homes of friends, attending crowded cookouts and clustering along trails or at parks are not ways to prove we're ready for an easing of safeguards.
We only show that by demonstrating, with earnest, that we're willing to do the right thing and honor the sacrifices already being made.
UPDATE: COVID-19 emergency center receives ventilators for 17 local hospitals
GARY — A shipment of critical care ventilators arrived Saturday at the Indiana District 1 Emergency Operations Center/Multi-Agency Coordination Center at the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
The ventilators were shipped from General Motors & Ventec Life Systems. The “VOCSN V+Pro” ventilators were manufactured in Kokomo and will be distributed to area hospitals.
The shipment is part of a partnership in response to needs arising from the coronvirus pandemic, according to Lori Postma, Indiana District 1 public information officer. The ventilators will fill needs in hospitals in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties.
“Northwest Indiana has quickly become a COVID-19 hotspot and our coordination with the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided us with an outstanding opportunity to supplement the equipment needs of 17 hospitals in District 1,” Postma said.
Dr. Peter Navarro, White House assistant to the president, said the collaboration between GM, Ventec, UPS and FEMA made the swift production and delivery of the ventilators possible.
“Through the seamless coordination of FEMA, these lifesaving devices are equally rapidly being delivered to hospitals in need in Chicago and Gary,” Navarro said. “A patriotic White House salute to the full power of private enterprise joining hands with the full force of the federal government to fight the invisible enemy.”
Ventec Life Systems CEO Chris Kiple said the critical care ventilators deliver precise airflow to protect the lungs, have accurate monitors that assess well-being and have advanced controls that will allow heath care workers to efficiently wean patients off the ventilators.
GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra commended the commitment of staff at GM, Ventec and the businesses’ suppliers to make the manufacturing and delivery possible.
UPS expedited the delivery to the center in Gary from the manufacturing center, said UPS Chairman and CEO David Abney.
Postma said those who would like to join the Indiana District 1 Emergency Operations Center/Multi-Agency Coordination Center can contact the logistics department at 219-576-2786.
