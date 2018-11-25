Don't let a swirling storm of acid and venom overtake the perfect opportunity for an extended olive branch toward common purpose.
It's the best counsel anyone could give to Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and Griffith government leaders as both sides consider the prospects of Griffith joining North Township.
Both Griffith and North Township, of which Hammond is the largest constituency, face a possible marriage that could be of huge benefit to both sides.
After years of paying millions into a sinkhole of waste and corruption that has characterized Calumet Township government, Griffith finally has a chance to break free.
Griffith voters overwhelmingly voted to secede from Calumet Township earlier this year, taking advantage of a state law that charted a course to a new reality.
Now Griffith is working to find a new township, which under law must be contiguous with town borders, by the end of the year.
The best prospect for acceptance comes from North Township, which offers a lower tax rate than Calumet and is characterized by much more efficient and ethical leadership.
North Township, in turn, stands to gain from an instant expansion of tax base, and therefore resources, from Griffith.
The problem, at least from a political standpoint, is the leader of North Township's biggest municipality, Hammond Mayor McDermott, is rattling sabers against the merger.
Through social media posts and interviews with The Times, McDermott said he opposed Griffith joining the North Township fold because of a temporary moratorium on Griffith and Hammond high school sports programs competing against each other.
That moratorium, now about a year old, was agreed upon by both school districts because of high-profile fights, arguments and sportsmanship issues at multiple games pitting one school against the other.
The no-compete clause was intended as a cooling-off period — not a permanent solution.
The clear mutual benefits of Griffith joining North Township offer a perfect entry point for both sides to extend olive branches rather than fiery rhetoric on social media.
In an an editorial published nearly a year ago, we admonished both Griffith and Hammond school districts, which are operated by government authorities unrelated to the mayor or Griffith town government, to take advantage of the cooling-off period.
But we also noted it could not be a long-term solution — that rational adults needed to set the example for student athletes on both sides by working out the differences.
Mayor McDermott and Griffith town leaders could take on the mantle of advisers to their respective school districts in bringing together such a meeting of the minds.
It could be a key good-faith step toward the entry of Griffith into North Township.
Neither side should allow the past scuffles of high school children to characterize how the adults in the room handle this mutually beneficial potential union.
Social media posts that incite anger and reopen wounds aren't the place for such matters to be resolved. Quiet meeting rooms, or even simple phone calls between key leaders, are far more effective means to a diplomatic solution.
It's time to set the example and work it out — on all levels.