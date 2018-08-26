Certain vocal levels of government and society would have us believe America is losing trust in news providers.
A trusted media research group recently provided context debunking that notion.
Florida-based Poynter Institute recently released the result of its second annual Media Trust Survey.
In a national sample of 2,000 Americans in July, the survey concluded 73 percent of respondents trust local newspapers to provide the news and get it right.
The only higher category of trust came with 76 percent of Americans trusting local television news.
Those local categories contrast with 59 percent who trust national newspapers, 55 percent who trust national news networks and 47 percent who trust online-only news outlets.
Overall, 54 percent of Americans have a "great deal" or "fair amount" of trust and confidence in the media, the survey concluded.
That's a reported five-point increase from the first annual survey Poynter conducted in December 2017.
"One reason trust in local news is significantly higher than in other news outlets is because Americans across the political spectrum trust it," Poynter concluded.
In the survey, 62 percent of respondents identifying as Republican trusted local newspapers.
On the other side of the aisle, 88 percent of Democrats trust local newspapers.
The survey results are encouraging.
We appreciate and will continue to work to retain the trust of Times readers.
Thank you for relying on us to keep you abreast of the community's most important and pressing issues.