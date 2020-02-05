EDITORIAL: Women face violence, death, as justice system fails them

Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Natalie Bokota allowed Goforth to go free on $8,000 cash bond shortly after the initial shooting.

It's a fact that should be unfathomable, given that Goforth was charged with attempted murder in the first shooting case.

In the first case, Goforth had threatened to kill Williams and then tried to make good on that promise, shooting her those several times in front of her 12-year-old granddaughter, court records allege.

Then, while free on bond, it would appear Goforth returned to finish the job, if what police and prosecutors allege is true. He now faces a charge of murder in Williams slaying.

Salient questions remain, including why Goforth was released when it was believed he already had threatened to kill and attempted to carry out that promise.

Why would our system even provide room for interpretation that such a suspect should be safely locked away until standing trial?

Now Williams is dead allegedly at the hands of a man who most would agree should not have been free to carry out an act he'd already shown a strong propensity for perpetrating.