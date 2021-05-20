TIMES EDITORIAL: Gary officers a great example

Police officers are often in the news for the wrong reasons.

Four Gary police officers — Cmdr. Timothy Tatum, Lt. Derrick Cannon, Lt. Dawn Westerfield and Cpl. Tamara Hall are making news for doing things the right way and being an example for other officers and the community.

All four officers were born and raised in the Gary area. And all four recently earned their degrees from Indiana University Northwest.

Hall told The Times that receiving her diploma was a "great feeling."

Hall is doing for her 7-year-old son, what Hall's mother did for her.

Hall, 34, is the same age as her mother was when she earned an IUN degree.

That impacted Hall. And her accomplishments are sure to impact her son. Hall isn't content with the bachelor's in criminal justice she earned. She has plans of working toward her master's.

Cannon said that police are caretakers. And as caretakers "it's better to get more information, more training and more education."

That's the sort of message that resonates with the community. Police officers putting in the work to be better at their jobs and better protect the community.