TIMES EDITORIAL: Pierogi Fest's return may be sign of things to come

To say the past 14 months have been rough would be a severe understatement.

The millions who have battled COVID-19 and the hundreds of thousands who lost their lives is devastating beyond measure.

Since March 2020, masks, social distancing and working from home have become the norm. While these measures have been necessary to try and stem the spread of COVID-19, they've also robbed us of some of our humanity.

Many have avoided gatherings, going out to dinner with friends and visiting family. People haven't been able to visit loved ones in the hospital. Instead of laughing and playing with their classmates, children have been plopped in front of laptops in makeshift home classrooms.

We weren't meant to go this long without human connection.

But there does seem to be light at the end of this grim tunnel.

Roughly 1/3 of the country is fully vaccinated. Cases in the U.S. are slowly, if not stubbornly, going down.

Filling the fun gap

And in The Region, we got some good news last week.

After a year off due to the pandemic, Pierogi Fest in Whiting is back.