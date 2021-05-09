TIMES EDITORIAL: Pierogi Fest's return may be sign of things to come

To say the past 14 months have been rough would be a severe understatement.
The millions who have battled COVID-19 and the hundreds of thousands who lost their lives is devastating beyond measure.
Since March 2020, masks, social distancing and working from home have become the norm. While these measures have been necessary to try and stem the spread of COVID-19, they've also robbed us of some of our humanity.
Many have avoided gatherings, going out to dinner with friends and visiting family. People haven't been able to visit loved ones in the hospital. Instead of laughing and playing with their classmates, children have been plopped in front of laptops in makeshift home classrooms.
We weren't meant to go this long without human connection.
But there does seem to be light at the end of this grim tunnel.
Roughly 1/3 of the country is fully vaccinated. Cases in the U.S. are slowly, if not stubbornly, going down.
Filling the fun gap
And in The Region, we got some good news last week.
After a year off due to the pandemic, Pierogi Fest in Whiting is back.
This doesn't mean life as we know it is back to normal. It does give us a little reason for hope and optimism. And a chance to have fun and be silly. And after the last 14 months, some fun and silliness is warranted.
As Times staff writer Joseph Pete wrote last week, "Mr. Pierogi, Miss Paczki, the wise-cracking buscias and the whole eccentric cast of characters are returning to 119th Street in July."
The fest is set for July 23-25.
Just across the state line it seems Chicago is ready for the world once again.
Last week, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she hopes the city is "fully open" by July 4. This could portend the return of things like Lollapalooza or Taste of Chicago.
We at The Times are looking to work our way back into some return to normality as well.
For most of the past year, our Sunday Forum section has remained intact, but our daily opinion pages – which previously ran Tuesday through Friday – were largely put on hold to open up more space for the very important daily accounts of news related to the pandemic.
We are pleased to announce that our regular editorials and daily opinion pages will be returning. Stay tuned for new ways in which we plan to engage you, the reader, and many other diverse voices from our Region community.
None of this will end the pandemic. But with each bit of good news and with every attempt to better listen to and engage with each other, we can build hope.
And hope is exactly what all of us continue to need.