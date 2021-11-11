Ways to honor veterans big and small

How do you thank a veteran?

How do you properly show your respect and appreciation for their service and their sacrifice?

Like any other holiday, Veterans Day has been gobbled up by commercialism from sales to free meals at chain restaurants.

And while those acts may be well-intentioned it doesn't feel like enough.

But there are so many ways big and small to let one veteran or a group know you support and appreciate them.

It can be something like a simple thank you to a veteran in your life. It can be picking up the tab for a veteran at your local coffee shop.

Those random acts of kindness are always appreciated.

But what about if this year, along with those small acts, we took time out to do something greater?

Perhaps choosing to do business with veteran-owned companies or ones that make a point of hiring veterans.

Perhaps it could be reaching out to elected officials to voice support for more programs that help veterans. Especially those programs that help veterans living with PTSD and other mental health issues.

Perhaps it could be volunteering.