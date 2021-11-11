Ways to honor veterans big and small

How do you thank a veteran?
How do you properly show your respect and appreciation for their service and their sacrifice?
Like any other holiday, Veterans Day has been gobbled up by commercialism from sales to free meals at chain restaurants.
And while those acts may be well-intentioned it doesn't feel like enough.
But there are so many ways big and small to let one veteran or a group know you support and appreciate them.
It can be something like a simple thank you to a veteran in your life. It can be picking up the tab for a veteran at your local coffee shop.
Those random acts of kindness are always appreciated.
But what about if this year, along with those small acts, we took time out to do something greater?
Perhaps choosing to do business with veteran-owned companies or ones that make a point of hiring veterans.
Perhaps it could be reaching out to elected officials to voice support for more programs that help veterans. Especially those programs that help veterans living with PTSD and other mental health issues.
Perhaps it could be volunteering.
Navigating the Department of Veteran Affairs website, it gives the history of Veterans Day.
In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed November 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day with the following words: "To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations … "
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued the first "Veterans Day Proclamation" on Oct. 8, 1954.
The website also offers many ways to donate your time and treasure if you're so inclined.
Those men and women in our armed forces throughout this country's history have sacrificed so much.
We, as a country, are quick to offer our support and love on holidays and in wartime.
The debt we owe as a nation can never be repaid.
Free meals and cups of coffee are nice, heartfelt gestures.
But like those brave men and women, we can also heed the call to service.
We can show our veterans we care not just on holidays or special occasions.
We can make this country that they chose to defend a better place.
And one way we can do that is by helping our veterans transition back into life as a civilian.
We can offer our time to help in ways big and small.
In Wednesday's edition of The Times, Phil Weiland wrote about 1984 Highland High School graduate Mark Buchholz. He's dealt with dental problems most of his life.
With the help of his sister, he was put in contact with Schererville oral surgeon Dr. Jay Platt and Munster dentist Dr. Marc Stojkovich.
They were able to provide Buchholz tens of thousands of dollars in dental work.
While many of us don't have the resources those doctors do, we can follow their example and seek out ways we in our own lives can provide some lasting impact to improve the lives of a veteran.
Let's thank their service with our own service. No matter the size of the gesture, it could make a hero's life better.