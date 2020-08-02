America’s favorite pastime — diagnosing Trump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since the early days of the Trump administration there have been questions about the president’s conduct, his behavior, how he speaks, and more recently how he moves and drinks water. It is as though — instead of making the argument that the person holding the highest office in the land was not qualified, lacked moral fiber, or has not stepped up to lead with the gravitas needed for the moment we find ourselves — it is easier to imply that the president is disabled.

Given how disastrous the Trump presidency has been, as well as the combined ages of the viable nominees, there has been heightened scrutiny about both candidates’ mental and physical health.

Evasiveness about Trump’s physical and a mystery trip to Walter Reed have fueled speculation about the president, while Joe Biden’s release of a recent medical summary — which raised no flags on the vice president’s physical or mental health — has not stopped the White House from the continued attack on Biden’s cognitive state.

It is really easy for people to sink to the level of ableism, or discrimination against people with disabilities, when looking for reasons to insult the president. Most modern day insults have their roots in ableism. Lydia Brown has written about it extensively in their blog, Autistic Hoya.