GUEST COMMENTARY: Ivy Tech encouraging students to seize opportunities

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve all had to adapt to a changing world. Parents have been forced to learn how to homeschool their children — or at the very least, keep them focused on remote learning. Workers have had to adapt to new ways of doing their jobs — and that’s for the lucky ones.

Others had to navigate unemployment or find a new place to work. And everyone was required to learn the new rules of keeping ourselves and our families safe during these unprecedented times.

Amid all of these challenges, caring for others or undertaking a job search often takes precedence over personal and professional goals. To some extent, this is understandable: if you’re ill, caring for a sick loved one or if you’ve lost your job, other priorities may need to be put on hold. Sometimes, however, it is when we are most put to the test that we find the best opportunities for personal growth.