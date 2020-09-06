LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Accountability vital need for all schools: public and charter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is in response to a recent letter writer in last Sunday's editions. He blames the Democrats and unions for all the woes in education.

He goes on to say that Biden has called for the closure of all charter schools. My wife, who just retired after teaching for 45 years, knows all too well the importance of a quality education ... for all children, regardless of social/economic status. And I, as a retired worker, know how the attack on unions has been going on in the Republican Party for as long as I can remember.

While unions are not perfect, they have served to give middle class workers a living wage and benefits that otherwise would be denied by big business, who's main goal is profits. And to say that Biden has called for closure of all charter schools is disingenuous at best.

What he has called for is a ban on federal funding "for profit" private charter businesses. He wants legislation "to ensure that all funding meets the same standards of transparency as traditional public schools, including with regard to civil rights protections, racial equity, admission practices, disciplinary procedures and school finances."